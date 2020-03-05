|
John Boyd Maize, Jr.
Germantown - John Boyd Maize, Jr. passed away on February 28, 2020. He was 95 years old. Born on March 24, 1924, in Memphis, TN, he was the son of John Boyd Maize, Sr. and Zena Shaffer Maize. His family moved to Germantown in June of 1935 where he has lived since.
After completing a semester at Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in August of 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Aviation cadet/pilot program to become an Army Air Corps B-25 pilot in the south Pacific. He was also detached to serve aboard the submarine USS Charr, second War Patrol, as liaison for improving submarine rescue of airplane crews downed at sea.
Having cultivated a long-distance romance while in the service through many letters to and from his love at home, Martha Nell Warren, he returned to Germantown after discharge and they were married in 1947. Now working with his father at his downtown Memphis insurance agency, they were blessed with twin girls in 1950 and moved into a new home built on his family's property where he lived until December of 2019. With the sudden death of his father in 1951, he took over the family business, J. B. Maize Insurance, at 26 years old. Always enjoying downtown Memphis locations, he retired from his S. Court Square location in the early 2000's.
He has been active in Germantown Presbyterian Church since moving to Germantown and has served in almost every capacity in the church, from President of the Presbytery Youth Organization in high school, to Elder, to keeping the nursery, one of his favorite roles. He professed that the greatest person he ever knew was Dr. J.A. Warren, his father-in-law and pastor of the church for many years.
He served as Alderman for the City of Germantown from 1969 until 1980, a time of major population growth and change for the city.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; daughter, Connie M. Smith; parents, J. B. Maize, Sr., and Zena S. Maize; sisters, Norine M. McKnight and Zena M. Fayssoux.
He is survived by his daughter, Becky Cain (Mike) Jackson, MS; son-in-law, Dr. William H. Smith, Jr., Jackson, MS; grandchildren, Meredith Douglas (Derek), Alexandria, VA; Brennan Cain, New Orleans, LA; Matthew Smith (Holly), Oxford, MS; Dr. Taylor Smith (Lori), Jackson, MS; Lauren Ingram (Stephen), Jackson, MS; Dustin Cain (Amanda), Jackson, MS; Russell Cain (Jenny), Olathe, KS; and great grandchildren Nell Douglas, JoAnna Smith, Ava Ruth Smith, Camille Smith, Reynolds Smith, Clark Smith, William Smith, Cora Ingram, Zoie Cain, Ann Clayton Cain, Meelan Cain, Brennon Cain and Aaron Cain.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Warren Hall, Germantown Presbyterian Church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with a memorial service following at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Music Ministry at Germantown Presbyterian Church, 2363 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown, TN 38138.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020