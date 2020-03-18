|
John C. Porteous
John C. Porteous, age 65, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Mebane, NC. He was born in Memphis, TN on March 26, 1954 to Clark and Elizabeth Porteous. Prior to moving to NC he worked for over 25 years as a Volvo Technician at Pat Patterson Motors and Tracy's Foreign Cars. During his career he received recognition for being one of the Top 100 Volvo technicians in America and was rewarded with a trip to Sweden where he raced Volvo's and toured the Volvo plant. His love of animals was only second to his love for his daughter and granddaughters. He was a kind soul and was always willing to help a friend or someone in need. During the 1993 ice storm, he helped his Central Garden's neighbors clear tree branches from their driveways. Chain saw in hand he worked tirelessly to free their cars from fallen branches without being asked to do so. He shared his love of running with his daughter, often entering races together and bringing home medals for their age group. He was preceded in death by his parents Clark and Elizabeth Porteous, his brother Donald, sisters Catherine and Sarah. He is survived by his daughter Trisha Fletcher (Jack), granddaughters Sarah Willingham and Ensley Fletcher, his brother Tom (Carolyn), David (Chesley), nieces Teresa Mitchell (Mark), Michele Porteous (Shannon), Maria Porteous and nephew Michael Feezor.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020