John Carlin
Mask, Jr.
Bolivar - Services for John Carlin Mask, Jr, age 67, will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church in Bolivar with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Mask passed away Monday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
He leaves wife, Jeanne Jones Mask; daughter, Mary Caroline Reddish (Cade Allen) of Lubbock, TX; son, John Carlin Mask, III (Megan Arthur) of Charlotte, NC; stepson, Edward Daniel Hamer, Jr. of Eugene, OR; sisters, Mary Susan Hensley of Erwin, TN and Anne Curtze (David) of Murfreesboro, TN; and his three grandchildren, John William Mask, Grayson Parker Reddish and Kinley Brooke Reddish.
Memorials may be sent to () or St. James Epicopal Church (http://www.stjamesbolivar.org).
Shackelford Funeral Directors, Bolivar, TN, 731-658-5277
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019