Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
Bolivar, TN
John Carlin Mask Jr.


1951 - 2019
John Carlin Mask Jr. Obituary
John Carlin

Mask, Jr.

Bolivar - Services for John Carlin Mask, Jr, age 67, will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church in Bolivar with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Mask passed away Monday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He leaves wife, Jeanne Jones Mask; daughter, Mary Caroline Reddish (Cade Allen) of Lubbock, TX; son, John Carlin Mask, III (Megan Arthur) of Charlotte, NC; stepson, Edward Daniel Hamer, Jr. of Eugene, OR; sisters, Mary Susan Hensley of Erwin, TN and Anne Curtze (David) of Murfreesboro, TN; and his three grandchildren, John William Mask, Grayson Parker Reddish and Kinley Brooke Reddish.

Memorials may be sent to () or St. James Epicopal Church (http://www.stjamesbolivar.org).

Shackelford Funeral Directors, Bolivar, TN, 731-658-5277
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019
