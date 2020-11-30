John Carrington Kenny lll
John Carrington Kenny lll, known as "Jack" to many, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1950 in Memphis, TN to parents John Kenny Jr. and the late Jean Pillow Kenny. He was a graduate in chemistry at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas where he met the love of his life, Sharie, and was married on March 31, 1972. He was a wonderful husband; father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth, TX. He worked as a chemist and was employed by Alcon for 35 years in Research and Development until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed photography, eating out in restaurants, traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Round dancing was very important to him as a dancer, instructor, choreographer, and cuer. He is survived by his wife Sharie Kenny of Ft. Worth, TX; father John Kenny Jr of Memphis, TN; brother Kevin Kenny and wife Susan; nephew David Kenny of Memphis, TN; daughter Allyson Kenny Kellner and husband/son in law Zach; grandchildren Sarah, Joanna, Lydia and Daniel Kellner of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Rosalyn Kenny Blackmon of Burleson, TX and sister in law Taleesa Van Tassel of Ft. Worth, TX. There will be a private graveside for family only, and then a later memorial gathering to celebrate his life, when it is safe for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Harvest Holiday Round Dance Club (care of Bill Knight 2200 Argyle Circle Plano, TX 75023) or a charity of your choice
.