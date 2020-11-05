1/1
John Carvel Jones
John Carvel Jones

John Carvel Jones, 74, passed away peacefully at home on October 30th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Carvel Hill Jones and Sue Nell Jones and his wife of 51 years, Lee Jones. He is survived by his children, David Jones (Jodi), Chris Jones (Rebecca), Jennifer "JJ" Jones, grandchildren: Christopher Jones, Kathryn Grace Jones, Benjamin Jones, Joshua Jones, Oliver Jones, and Emma Rush Jones. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Fly of Columbia, TN.

John was born in Jackson, TN in 1946 and lived there until he moved to Memphis in 1971. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1964; after which, he received a teaching degree from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a teacher for 5 years before starting his own business, Mid-South Recreation, Inc. providing commercial playground equipment. He was President for 46 years and partnered with his two sons in 1995. He was an active member of Balmoral Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School.

John loved going to church, fishing with his sons, the St. Louis Cardinals, shopping for Christmas presents, and watching University of Memphis sporting events. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of John's life will be held later with a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society and/or Special Olympics.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
