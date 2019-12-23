|
John Charles Faquin
Collierville - John Charles Faquin died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN after a brief battle with cancer. He was 71. Faquin was a life-long, fifth generation Memphian. The son of the late Judge Arthur C. Faquin, Jr. and Frances Anne Exby Faquin, he attended Snowden School and graduated from Central High School in 1966. A graduate of the University of the South at Sewanee, he has also been active in Sewanee alumni affairs over the years. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After Sewanee, he received a second degree in Construction Engineering Technology from the University of Memphis. Faquin has been active in real estate and both commercial and residential development for over 40 years in the Mid-South. He has been with Boyle Investment Company for 30 years.
Faquin leaves a wife, Jane Ward Faquin, and two children, Sarah Faquin Yarbrough (Kap) and Charles Ward Faquin (Mary Hall), both of Nashville and one grandchild, Sally Kate Yarbrough. He is also survived by two brothers, Richard A. Faquin of Nashville and Joseph S. Faquin of Memphis.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers friends may make a donation to either the children's outreach program, Art to Grow, at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, the University of the South's Class of 1970 50th reunion project at Sewanee, or a .
A memorial service will be 12 noon Saturday, December 28th at Canale Funeral Directors Chapel in Memphis, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019