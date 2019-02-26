Services
Mr. John Charles Gunter, of Southaven, Mississippi, born on August 17, 1938 in Palmdale, California, to the late Cecillia Franklin Gunter O'Dell and the late John M. Gunter, passed away on February 22, 2019 in Southaven, Mississippi at the age of 80 years, 6 months and 5 days. He was a member of Getwell Church in Southaven. He owned and operated Gunter Construction in Memphis, Tennessee from 1972 to 1999. He graduated from Trumann High School in 1956. Johnny served in the U S Army Security Services from 1957 to 1958. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sadie Mae McCall, Lois Jean Gray, and Bertha Fay Gunter and his parents.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorthy Wells Gunter, his daughter Beth Gunter Duncan and adopted children Lisa Doble, Shelli Perez and Refugio Landaverde; sister, Melba Sue Straver; and grandchildren, Jennifer Landaverde and Christopher Landaverde.

Funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery in Harrisburg, Arkansas.

Visitation will be Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann, Ark.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Witt, Ryan Witt, Karry Witt, Jeremy Witt, Scott Craig, and Steven Shirley.

An online register book can be signed at www.thompsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019
