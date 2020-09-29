Deacon John Clinton Bonner, Jr.



Deacon John Clinton Bonner, Jr., age 71, passed away September 25, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife Helen P. (Ms. Kitty), his children Wayne Bonner (Faith), Courtney Bonner, Brandon Bonner (Victoria).



Deacon Bonner graduated from Ferris High School Class of 1967. He was also in the US Marine Corp, along with a Purple Heart Medal with 2 golds stars.



He also retired from U. S. Treasury Department (Criminal Investigator), served as Vice Chairman Pentecostal Temple COGIC Deacon Board, Usher Board #1; Boy Scout Leader



Troop 112 and several other organizations.



The visitation is Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:00- 7:00 p. m. On Friday October 2 the body will be viewed from 10:00 - 11:45 am. Funeral is will start at 12:00. The burial will be October 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the WTVC.



All services will take place at Pentecostal Temple COGIC at 229 S. Danny Thomas Blvd.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pentecostal Temple COGIC Building Fund.



According to the CDC guideline we are asking for everyone to were mask and to follow the social distance rules



R. S. Lewis is in charge



374 Vance Ave



Memphis, Tennessee









