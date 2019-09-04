|
John Dalton Maxwell, Jr.
Olive Branch, MS - John Dalton Maxwell, Jr., 77 years old, died on Friday, August 30th at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Born on February 11, 1942 in Brighton, Tennessee the son of John D. & Thelma Gross Maxwell. John graduated from Munford High School, Class of 1960, and spent his career with DuPont and retired as one of their supervisors. He owned Tennessee Walking horses who competed in the circuits of Tennessee, Mississippi and Shelbyville, TN. Mr. Maxwell was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church for about 30 years. Beside his parents John was also preceded in death by his sister Norma Dawson and brother Billy Maxwell. John is survived by his wife of over 30 years Bobbie Calcote Maxwell; daughters Tammy (Tommy) Orton, Kimberly Hackett, Nancy (Hank) St. Clair, and Cheryl (Joe) Walker; grandchildren Kelsey (Graham) Salisbury, Kaleb Hackett, Daniel (Sabrina) St. Clair, Dalton (Elisa) St. Clair, Maria St. Clair, Michelle Walker and Lauren (Austin) Belinc; four great-grandsons; and brother-in-law Gary Dawson. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, September 4th from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be Thursday, September 5th beginning at ten o'clock in the morning all at Memphis Funeral Home located at 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery and Dr. Joe Jernigan will lead the funeral service. The family asks for donations in John's honor be sent to . Online condolences, directions and floral offerings may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019