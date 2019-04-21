|
|
John Daniel Richardson
Memphis, TN
John Daniel Richardson, better known as "Danny", beloved father,brother, and friend, passed away on April 11, 2019.
Danny was born October 8, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to the lateMarcella C. Richardson and Charles H. Richardson Jr. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Memphis State University, and earned his law degree (Juris Doctor) in 1978 from Memphis State School of Law. Danny was a consummate attorney and professional. As a trial lawyer, Danny tried hundreds of jury trials during his 40-year career. He was a Rule 31 listed Mediator by the Tennessee Supreme Court. Danny was a member of the following professional associations: American Bar Association, Sedona Conference, Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, International Association of Privacy Professionals, Tennessee Bar Association (Member of the Executive Committee of the Law Practice Technology Section), Memphis Bar Association, Defense Research Institute Inc., Tennessee Defense Lawyers Association, The Neuroethics Society, New York Academy of Sciences, Association for Psychological Science, and the American Association for Advancement of Science.
Danny's first passion was being a loving father to his daughter, Danielle and a loving "GrandDanny" to his grandson, George Myers. Danny was a life-long learner with a diverse collection of passions such as world travel, poetry, collecting art, the universe and astronomy, neuroscience, philosophy, and off-roading. Family and friends will remember Danny's quick wit, generosity, and dry sense of humor.
Danny lived on Harbor Town with his companion, Glenda Pannell, where you could often find them on the Tug's patio enjoying the sunset over the Mississippi River.
He is survived by his daughter, Danielle M. Richardson (Dave Myers) of Memphis, a sister, Nona R. Jones (Rusty), of Nashville, Tennessee, a brother, Charles H. Richardson III, of Memphis, Tennessee, a grandson, George L. Myers of Memphis, and stepchildren Robert E. Daniel (Jennifer) and Ellyn R. Daniel (Steve Ross) and their daughter Frances; his life-long best friend Billy Payonk (Brenda), and godmother, Violet B. Evans, of Memphis, Tennessee.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held on April 27, 2019 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at River Hall Banquet and Conference Center on
Harbortown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Legal Center, 910 Vance Ave., 38126 or to The Dorothy Day House, 1429 Poplar Ave., 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019