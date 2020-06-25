John David Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Roberts

Altoona - John David Roberts, 31, beloved son of the late William "Bill" Roberts, Jr., and Kate and Stewart Fourmy, went to be with the Lord at 5:20 a.m. on June 20, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was given a walk of honor at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center for his gift as an organ donor. Because of his life, two others will live on with the donation of his kidneys.

John David was born on May 20, 1989 in Dothan, AL where he began his life's journey as a native of Ozark, AL. Throughout his life, he would also call Atlanta, GA, Memphis, TN, Denver, CO, and Altoona, Iowa home, where his circle of friends and loved ones was ever-increasing.

John David was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. He was funny, sensitive and kind. He loved with his whole heart and was ever-willing to share his gifts in life. J.D. was a gifted musician who dearly loved being surrounded by family and relished the joy of making music.

As a child, "Johnny" was ever-curious, athletic, a practical joker, and had a knack for mechanics and engineering. He was a brother who could always make you laugh, kept your secrets and wanted a hug. He was a loving son, brother, fiance and friend.

John David is preceded in death by his father, William Roland Roberts, Jr., and his grandfathers, Ted B. Brown and William R. Roberts, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather, Kate and Stewart Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, his five siblings, Dixie Roberts of Dothan, AL, Georgia Pruitt of Headland, AL, Roland Roberts of Palmer, Alaska, Lillian Roberts of Knoxville, TN, and James Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, as well as his grandmothers Joy Roberts and Mary Lillian Brown of Memphis, his niece, five nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his fiance Amie Turk with her daughter Phebe Faye Brogue. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation with his family will be June 26th from 6-8 pm with service on June 27th at 10 am at the Forest Hill-East Funeral Home in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to facethemusic.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved