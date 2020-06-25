John David Roberts
Altoona - John David Roberts, 31, beloved son of the late William "Bill" Roberts, Jr., and Kate and Stewart Fourmy, went to be with the Lord at 5:20 a.m. on June 20, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was given a walk of honor at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center for his gift as an organ donor. Because of his life, two others will live on with the donation of his kidneys.
John David was born on May 20, 1989 in Dothan, AL where he began his life's journey as a native of Ozark, AL. Throughout his life, he would also call Atlanta, GA, Memphis, TN, Denver, CO, and Altoona, Iowa home, where his circle of friends and loved ones was ever-increasing.
John David was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. He was funny, sensitive and kind. He loved with his whole heart and was ever-willing to share his gifts in life. J.D. was a gifted musician who dearly loved being surrounded by family and relished the joy of making music.
As a child, "Johnny" was ever-curious, athletic, a practical joker, and had a knack for mechanics and engineering. He was a brother who could always make you laugh, kept your secrets and wanted a hug. He was a loving son, brother, fiance and friend.
John David is preceded in death by his father, William Roland Roberts, Jr., and his grandfathers, Ted B. Brown and William R. Roberts, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather, Kate and Stewart Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, his five siblings, Dixie Roberts of Dothan, AL, Georgia Pruitt of Headland, AL, Roland Roberts of Palmer, Alaska, Lillian Roberts of Knoxville, TN, and James Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, as well as his grandmothers Joy Roberts and Mary Lillian Brown of Memphis, his niece, five nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his fiance Amie Turk with her daughter Phebe Faye Brogue. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation with his family will be June 26th from 6-8 pm with service on June 27th at 10 am at the Forest Hill-East Funeral Home in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to facethemusic.org
Altoona - John David Roberts, 31, beloved son of the late William "Bill" Roberts, Jr., and Kate and Stewart Fourmy, went to be with the Lord at 5:20 a.m. on June 20, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was given a walk of honor at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center for his gift as an organ donor. Because of his life, two others will live on with the donation of his kidneys.
John David was born on May 20, 1989 in Dothan, AL where he began his life's journey as a native of Ozark, AL. Throughout his life, he would also call Atlanta, GA, Memphis, TN, Denver, CO, and Altoona, Iowa home, where his circle of friends and loved ones was ever-increasing.
John David was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. He was funny, sensitive and kind. He loved with his whole heart and was ever-willing to share his gifts in life. J.D. was a gifted musician who dearly loved being surrounded by family and relished the joy of making music.
As a child, "Johnny" was ever-curious, athletic, a practical joker, and had a knack for mechanics and engineering. He was a brother who could always make you laugh, kept your secrets and wanted a hug. He was a loving son, brother, fiance and friend.
John David is preceded in death by his father, William Roland Roberts, Jr., and his grandfathers, Ted B. Brown and William R. Roberts, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather, Kate and Stewart Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, his five siblings, Dixie Roberts of Dothan, AL, Georgia Pruitt of Headland, AL, Roland Roberts of Palmer, Alaska, Lillian Roberts of Knoxville, TN, and James Fourmy of Atlanta, GA, as well as his grandmothers Joy Roberts and Mary Lillian Brown of Memphis, his niece, five nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his fiance Amie Turk with her daughter Phebe Faye Brogue. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation with his family will be June 26th from 6-8 pm with service on June 27th at 10 am at the Forest Hill-East Funeral Home in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to facethemusic.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.