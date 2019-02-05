|
John Dennis Lester
Millington, TN
John was born September 29, 1944, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and left us on Wednesday January 30, 2019 - - - Hump Day - - - which he would have found extremely humorous. His body failed him miserably, especially in his last few months, but his spirit rides high and free, dancing like a kite on a puff of wind.
He leaves behind in tears of grief his wife Jane who adored him, his son Sean who believed he was a Superhero, his three amazing grandchildren - - - Ian, Nathaniel (Nate), and Cecelia (Celie) - - - who thought he was awesome and, believe us, he returned the sentiment; his daughter-in-law Michelle who loved him as much as the rest of us; his brother Mike (and his family) who shared that special sibling bond; his Aunt Margaret, who helped raise him and helped his Mother contain his youthful overly-exuberant rambunctiousness; his Tennessee family; numerous cousins, relatives, and an overflowing bucketful of friends near and dear; oh, and let's not forget his favorite grand dogs, Peaches and Judy, who he doted on (hey, girls, the squirrels are waiting in the back yard.)
He dearly loved and missed his parents, Harry Francis Lester and Carolyn (Carrie) Josephine Lester, who taught him many things, most importantly that life goes better if you can laugh at its absurdities. With the four of them, Harry, Carolyn, Mike and John, a finer family never came out of Mahaska County, Iowa.
John ended his career October 31, 2016, after twenty years service at the Memphis Police Department as a Photo Lab Technician. He had also worked many years as a Producer/Director at WKNO-TV and was pleased to have been the first director of the delayed broadcasts of Memphis State (now U of M) basketball games. He also worked at KDNL-TV in St. Louis and was close friends with Mr. Patches and put in many years as a news videographer at WHBQ-TV learning the streets, people, and scenes of Memphis. He loved working in theatre and built many sets as a technical director for theatres including Front Street Theatre, Holiday Inn Dinner Theatre, the Loretta Hilton Theatre in Webster Groves, Missouri, Playhouse 51 in Millington, and in the Memphis State theatre department. He served in the U. S. Army from 1962 to 1965 as Signal Intelligence Analyst and was stationed in Turkey for 11 months. He was wise enough to get it done before Vietnam and to use the G. I. Bill to pursue his college education.
John was an avid and talented photographer and videographer, a voracious reader and lover of books, a collector of antique ink wells and Valentines, a Civil War buff, and he took great joy in watching and photographing the eagles at Reelfoot Lake. He as well as his father, mother, brother and son were and are avid Cubs fans and unlike his Mom and Dad he finally got to see them win the World Series. Finally, he never met a stranger and was a friend to all who shared his path.
A celebration of this remarkable life and man will be held at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, on Raleigh Millington Road Thursday, February 7. Visits with family and friends will begin at 6 with the informal memorial at 7. Anyone wishing to share thoughts and stories during the service is welcome and encouraged to do so and should consider this your opportunity to rehearse your adlibs ahead of time.
John loved flowers and bought them on many special occasions (some he made up) and worked on the theory that, if one bouquet was good, four would be even better. However, in lieu of flowers, you may send donations to America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976. Finally, John was an ardent Amazon shopper and the family is worried how they will get along in his absence. Anything you can do to help them through this difficult time will be most appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019