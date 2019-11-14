Services
Bartlett Presbyterian Church
6671 Yale Rd
Bartlett, TN 38134
John Douglas Thornhill

John Douglas Thornhill Obituary
John Douglas Thornhill

Born December 18, 1985 and passed Ad Astra November 2, 2019. He leaves behind his Mother, Father, three Brothers, Grandmother, two Uncles, an Aunt and several Cousins. John was a loving son, brother and friend. He earned Scouting's highest Rank of Eagle Scout at Troop 487 in Bartlett TN.

The Thornhill family invites friends and fellow scouts to a Celebration of John's Life at 2pm Sunday November 17th at Grace Presbyterian Church in Bartlett, TN.

Please consider donations to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
