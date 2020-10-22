John Doyle McKeel
John Doyle McKeel of Decatur, TN passed away October 21, 2020 at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara McKeel of Decatur, TN, four children, 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Cove-Burchard Cemetery with David Pannell officiating.
ARRANGEMENTS BY COULTER GARRISON FUNERAL HOME INC.
DAYTON, TENNESSEE 37321
