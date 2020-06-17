John Edward Beckwith



Millington - John Edward Beckwith, 86, passed away June 13, 2020. Mr. Beckwith was born in Rio Grande, TX to James Franklin and Bessie E. Rolfe Beckwith. He leaves behind two sisters, Shirley Beckwith of Austin, TX, and Evelyn Jean Woody (Bobby) of North Glen, CO. After his retirement from 22 years of service with the United States Air Force, he married Linda C. Lambert. They had three children together: Christie Grupe of Millington, TN; Stacy Beckwith of Leander, TX; and Franklin Beckwith (Shamron) of Millington, TN. He also leaves two nephews, four grandsons, and his loving Boston Barkley T. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow at 10:00 AM. All services will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.









