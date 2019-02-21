Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
the Basilica Of St. Lawrence
John Efford Grear, III

Asheville, NC

John Efford Grear, III, 74, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Basilica Of St. Lawrence, DM and will be officiated by Reverend David McCanless. The family will host a reception following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kiwanis Club Foundation, Memo: Shoes and Socks Program, PO Box 2138, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com. A more detailed look at John's life and legacy will be published on Sunday, February 24.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
