John Efford Grear
Asheville - On the wings of Eagles!
Thanks to all of you who helped me get here.
Thank you Abby Althoff and the Marion EMT's for being my guardian angels.
Thank you Julie Williard for your more than kind words.
Thank you Kale Olson and Denise Godley for taking such great care of our friends.
Thank you to all who came to send me off, as far as Nevada, Tennessee, Indiana and all parts of North Carolina and Florida.
I saw you there at the Basilica of St Lawrence and hope that you felt the loving comfort of Fr. McCanless and his wonderful staff.
It was an honor to see my Hendersonville Kiwanians. My sincere gratitude for the generous donations to the shoe program.
Such a tribute to those who offered support to Memory Care.
The flower cards were lost in transition but they were all very beautiful and such a joy for my grateful family and friends! Thank you.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019