|
|
John Elmer Billington
Collierville - John Elmer Billington, born October 8th, 1930, died Thursday, February 6th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Darla Warren (Joe) of Piperton, son David Billington (Cathy) of Allen, TX, grandchildren, Marley and Jeremy Billington, Ellie and Winnie Sisk, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jeane Billington.
John was an ordained minister and served as the director of several Baptist Student Unions for 38 years, retiring in 1996 from the BSU at UT Memphis. In Memphis, he was a member of Second Baptist Church, previously attended Advent Presbyterian Church and most recently attended East Shelby Church of Christ .
The family expresses special gratitude for his loving caregivers and friends at The Arbors at Schilling Gardens in Collierville where John resided for several years.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor his memory with a donation to Brinkley Heights Urban Academy via website bhua.org or The Medical Missions Fund of The Baptist Collegiate Ministry of Memphis, 757 Court Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105 (where John was director for 24 years).
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm with a funeral service to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020