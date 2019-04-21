Resources
John F. Turner

Memphis, TN

John F. Turner, age 74, of Memphis, Tennessee died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 of prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Brier Smith Turner; children, John Thomas Turner and Brier Turner Eveland (Rob); siblings, Rosalind Zuses (Howard), Robert Turner (Kerstyn Porsch) and many devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to Alfred Ceramic Art Museum at Alfred University (1 Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY, 14802; [email protected]; 607-871-2421).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
