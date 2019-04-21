|
|
John F. Turner
Memphis, TN
John F. Turner, age 74, of Memphis, Tennessee died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 of prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Brier Smith Turner; children, John Thomas Turner and Brier Turner Eveland (Rob); siblings, Rosalind Zuses (Howard), Robert Turner (Kerstyn Porsch) and many devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to Alfred Ceramic Art Museum at Alfred University (1 Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY, 14802; [email protected]; 607-871-2421).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019