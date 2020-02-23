|
John Francis Cameron, III
Bartlett - John Francis Cameron III, age 31, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Southwest Community College and was a member St. Ann Catholic Church Bartlett. John had a passion for music and was a self taught guitarist, pianist, keyboardist, and other various instruments. He played in several bands in Park City, UT as well as in Memphis.
John is survived by his parents; Judy and John Cameron, sister, Sara Green (Kyle), nephew, Pierce Green, grandmother, Mary Cameron. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Harold Dapron, Brendan Cameron (Terry), Cathy Fennell (Bryan), Eileen Roper (Tim), Rich Cameron (Suzanne), Nancy Radics (Frank), Maureen Gill (Sean), and cousins, Matt Cameron, Julia Cameron, Katie Fennell, Eileen Fennell, Moria Fennell, Tim Roper, Emily Roper, Michael Roper, Haley Cameron, Brendan Cameron, Christian Cameron, Frank Radics, James Radics, Jack Gill and Molly Gill.
A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN 38134.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the CAMERON family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020