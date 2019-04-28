|
|
John "Jack" Geissert Reed
Memphis, TN
Jack Reed, 90, graduated from Central High School and Mississippi St. University and was a devoted member of SAE fraternity. Jack served in the Air Force as a first lieutenant during the Korean War. He worked in finance, and after retirement, started his own company as a manufacturer's rep in the boating industry. The "Commodore" was a passionate sailor, both at Pickwick Lake and in the Caribbean. He enjoyed playing tennis and tolerated golf.
He served as scoutmaster of Troop 219 at Church of the Holy Communion, served in The Brotherhood of St. Andrew, and was a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels for MIFA for 27 years. He was an active member at Church of the Holy Communion and later at St. John's Episcopal Church. He was a volunteer at the St. Jude FedEx Classic for 15 years and was a member of the Mississippi Seniors Golf Association. Along with his wife Edwinna, he travelled the world.
Jack was pre-deceased by his first wife Margaret Oakley Reed, a grandson Matthew Walt Green, brother Harry Fisher Reed Jr., and his wife Edwinna Robbins Reed. He is survived by 4 children: John G. Reed Jr. (Patti) of Memphis, Mary Baker Reed Green (Don) of Little Rock, R. Walt Reed (Jo-Ellen) of Memphis, and Carolyn Reed Loeffel (Fred) of Franklin, TN; and 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service followed by a reception and celebration of Jack's life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Friday, May 3 at 2 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave. 38111) or to Methodist Hospice Residence (6416 Quince Road, 38119), for the loving and tireless efforts of the hospice staff.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019