Services
St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral
700 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38105
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral
Parish Hall
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral
Memphis, TN
John Harold Geelan


1948 - 2019
John Harold Geelan Obituary
John Harold Geelan

Marion, AR

John, age 70, died on March 25, 2019. Born on March 28, 1948 Somerset, Kentucky. Preceded in death by his parents John Bernard Geelan and Inez Sheeley Geelan. Survived by his wife, Patricia Newbill Geelan and sisters Patricia Bond, and Kathleen Clark(Terrance); daughters, Tracy Geelan-Payne(Shaun), Cynthia Clark(Rob); stepchildren, John Grady Powell II(Jen), Elizabeth Ogg(Michael), Virginia Pershinsky(Jason); 9 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends. He was "Big Daddy" to all. John played football and was President Class of 1967 Marion High School. He held degrees from Texas A & M and University of Arkansas. He was a retired Arkansas State Police Investigator and Polygraph Examiner, business owner, Eagle Scout, board member of Crossroads Coalition and Crittenden County Single Parent Scholarship Fund. John was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Memphis, serving as Treasurer and Vestry member. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, Memphis, Tn with visitation at 9:30 AM in the Parish Hall. The family requests donations to St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019
