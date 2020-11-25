John Henry Archer Jr.
Columbus, NC - Archer, John Henry Jr., died on November 19, 2020, at the age of 91, just 37 days shy of his 92 birthday, at Tryon Estates, in Columbus, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Archer Sr. and Mary Geneva Greggs Archer; his siblings: Charlene Pickford Laxton, Edward Arnold Pickard, Doris Marie Willis Stack, Mary Elizabeth; his wife, the love of his life and best friend for 53 years, Dorothy Geraldine Fergason Archer and his son, Gerald (Jerry) Archer.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas Roger Archer, of Fairfield, CA, his son, John H Archer, of Providence Forge, VA, daughter, Constance E. Archer, of Madison, TN, granddaughters, Carol A. Bolin, of Hebron, CT, Melissa A. Stampley, of Brandon, MS. and greatgrandchildren, Amanda N. Bolin, of Richmond, VA, and Paige K. and Jacob T. Stampley of Jackson, MS.
John spent his early years, as a farm boy, in Tipton County, Tennessee and when he was old enough, enlisted in the Army Air Corps, during World War II. Prior to completing his training, the war ended and he entered the Tennessee National Guard.
No longer being a full-time member of the Army Air Corps, he worked as a Switchman, for the IC Railroad, a salesman and a barber, in Memphis, TN. It was while a barber, working at the Baptist Hospital, in Memphis, TN., he met the love of his life, Dorothy G. Fergason, who was a student nurse, in the hospital. After a while, they "slipped off" to Hernando, MS. and were married.
With the outbreak of the Korean War, John was called to active duty and from 1950 to 1951, served as a combat medic, assigned to an artillery unit, in Korea. After Korea, John was a fireman, for the City of Memphis and later in the Air Force. During the "cold war," he served at McGhee Tyson AFB, in Maryville, TN., protecting the Oak Ridge Nuclear Facilities and Chaumont AFB, in Chaumont, France. With the construction of the Berlin Wall, he was sent to Etain AFB, in Etain, France, for a period, before returning to the states and civilian life and continuing his service, in the National Guard. As the war in Vietnam escalated, he was recalled to active duty and served as an aero-medic, attending wounded veterans being transported from combat zones back to US facilities, for further treatment.
After 43 years of service to his country, John retired as a Master Sergeant, from the US Air Force. After leaving the military, John enrolled in Memphis State University, in Memphis, TN and earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree, in education and taught in Memphis, TN. John later entered the US Civil Service and taught for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, in Keams Canyon, AZ. John and "Dot" later moved to Dallas, TX, where he became a Compliance Officer for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, eventually retiring from Civil Service and moving to Cookeville, TN., He and "Dot" retired in Cookeville, until Dot's death, with John later moving to Tryon Estates, in Columbus, NC.
John was a Blue Lodge Mason, 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, Knights Templar Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, in Cookeville, TN, where he served as a Lay Reader. After moving to North Carolina, he attended The Episcopal Church of The Holy Cross, in Tryon, NC. John also served as a Special Events Volunteer with Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
If you met John, you liked him. With his gentle ways and quiet demeanor, it was impossible not to. He was always there, if you needed anything.
A memorial service, to celebrate John's life, not his death, will be held at St. Michael's Church, in Cookeville, TN. at a later date. It is John's request there be no flowers; rather, memorial contributions may be made to: The Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Nashville, TN or the Lazarus House Hospice, in Cookeville, TN or your favorite charity
.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel
Tryon, North Carolina