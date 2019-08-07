|
John Henry Moore
Collierville - John Henry Moore, age 60, Born October 29, 1958 passed August 4, 2019.
Survived by his wife Melissa (Wilkinson) Moore of the home, his mother, Willie Howell Herron of Ash Flat, AR, one brother, Gene (Melissa) Moore, of Ash Flat, AR, sisters, Pam (Fred) Ellis of Glenco, AR, Tina Goodman (his Teeny Weeny) of Ash Flat, AR and April Spurlock of Cherokee Village, AR. Nieces and nephews several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
His is preceded in death by his father Pete Moore, his dad AV Herron, and his paternal grandparents: P.W. and Sue Moore and Vester and Eula Herron, his maternal grandparents, Anderson and Maggie Howell, and one niece Sierra Goodman.
John graduated from Highland High School and Christian Brothers University. He met his beautiful wife at Christian Brothers University and they had nearly thirty years of blissful marriage. He worked as a Sales Manager for Great Dane Trailers for many years.
John's favorite things in life were his family, especially playing cards and video games with the nieces and nephews. His favorite sports teams were the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. He loved to travel and spend time at the casinos. He enjoyed eating out especially at Chilis, where the draft is two for one, and he loved his cats.
John will be missed and memories of his smile will live on.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or your local humane society.
All services will be private.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 7, 2019