Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
John Herbert Hurley Jr. Obituary
John Herbert Hurley, Jr.

Bartlett - John Herbert Hurley, Jr., 92, of Bartlett, died June 4, 2019. Born in Memphis, TN, he was preceded in death by his wife, Drexal, and parents John Herbert and Beatrice Hurley. He had four children, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He retired from Kellogg's.

Visitation: Sunday, June 9, at 1:00 pm. Forest Hill Funeral Home East (901-382-1000), service at 2:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests that no fragrance products be worn.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 8, 2019
