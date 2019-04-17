|
|
John Hubert Charles McCormick
Memphis, TN
Lieutenant Commander John H.C. McCormick, U.S. Navy, Retired, died on Friday, April 12, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene A. McCormick and Anna R. (Murray) McCormick, an infant brother, Richard Anthony, and his grandson, James Douglas Ginn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Eleanor Ann (Cook) McCormick, children Shaleen (Alex) McCormick of Nashville, Elaine Morton and James Morton of Memphis, sister, Jean Ann McCormick of Richmond, VA, nephews Sean (Chrismarie) Vreeland of Glen Allen, VA and Brian Vreeland of Andover, NJ and niece Jeaneen (Regan) McGuire of Westfield, NJ, three great nephews and a great niece.
LCDR Mccormick was born on March 20, 1938 in Paterson, NJ, raised in Clifton, NJ and was a graduate of Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ. He was a second generation Irish-American and very proud of his heritage. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and was commissioned as an Ensign in March 1961. He served in the Navy for 22 years aboard five ships and in the Pentagon where he was responsible for Apollo spacecraft recovery. He was especially proud of his tour as a PT boat squadron commander in Vietnam. His unit was the maritime component of the elite Studies and Observation Group (SOG) command that was in charge of all special operations in southeast Asia during the war. His command was awarded five cItations including the STET Presidential Unit Citation and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation.
He ended his Naval career in Millington, TN on the sta? of the Chief of Naval Technical Training.
Afterwards, he worked for two Defense contractors as a technical training writer and analyst. He ended his professional career in the Continuing Education department at Southwest Tennessee Community College, retiring, in 2002 as the Executive Director of the department. He received the President's Professional Leadership Award for 2001-2002.
In retirement, he was active in the community, serving as President of the Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association for nine years as well as a Planning Committee trustee and Treasurer. He was vice chairman of the Memphis and Shelby County Cross Connection Board from 2013-2015.
LCDR McCormick was a member of the Military O?cers Association of America, the Marine Memorial Club, Cruisers Sailors Association, Tin Can Sailors Association and Combatant Craft Crewman Association.
He requested that his body be donated to the University of Tennessee Medical School. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Seton Hall University, the
U. S. Navy Memorial or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 17, 2019