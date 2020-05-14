John J. Patterson Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Patterson, Jr.

Memphis - John J. Patterson, Jr., of Memphis, 71, passed on May 12, 2020. He attended Central High and enlisted in the US Army on his seventeenth birthday where he was a missile specialist for eight years. He and his wife Patricia had four sons; John J. III, Dan, David and Bobby Patterson. He had three brothers, Billy, Ken and Tim, all of Memphis. He retired from Honeywell Memphis after 32 years and will be laid to rest at Memphis National Cemetery.

He was an avid golfer and Eagle Scout and a good provider for his family.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett for their good care at the end.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved