John J. Patterson, Jr.Memphis - John J. Patterson, Jr., of Memphis, 71, passed on May 12, 2020. He attended Central High and enlisted in the US Army on his seventeenth birthday where he was a missile specialist for eight years. He and his wife Patricia had four sons; John J. III, Dan, David and Bobby Patterson. He had three brothers, Billy, Ken and Tim, all of Memphis. He retired from Honeywell Memphis after 32 years and will be laid to rest at Memphis National Cemetery.He was an avid golfer and Eagle Scout and a good provider for his family.The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett for their good care at the end.