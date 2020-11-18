John J. Shea, III M.D.



John Joseph Shea, III M.D. passed away on November 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was 70 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Shea, Jr. M.D. and mother, Gwyn Rainer Foote. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Patricia Chisholm, and stepson Sam., his sister Wendy Shea Canarios (Mike), five children, Avery Shea Huffman, John Shea, IV (Annie), Rainer (Alexis), Matthew and Emily, and three grandchildren, Anna, Jackson and Sophia Huffman. He is also survived by his step mother Lynda Shea, and children, Paul, Susanna and Peter Shea, together with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Dr. Shea graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, studied at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland, obtained his medical degree at Tulane Medical School, and was Board certified in Otolaryngology. His third generation medical career followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dr. John Shea, Sr. and father, Dr. John Shea, Jr. at the Shea Clinic in Memphis. He later established the Shea Center for Ears, Hearing and Balance. Over his 35-year career, he had the honor of caring for patients, restoring their hearing and treating difficult chronic conditions for many. He is deeply loved by all his family, friends and patients, and will be deeply missed.



Private services will be held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Shea requested that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store