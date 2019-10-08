|
John J. "Joe" York
Memphis - John J. "Joe" York passed away on October 5, 2019 at age 80. Joe was born in Memphis, TN on December 13, 1938. He was the son of Melvin A. York and Mary Craven York. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mike and Roger York. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Stella T. York, sons William and Gary and his three beloved grandsons Gregory, Austen and Ethan. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Jo Lynne.
Joe loved people and did not meet a stranger. If you were his friend, you knew it. He used to say that to have good friends, you need to be a good friend. He lived that philosophy his whole life.
Joe attended Holy Names School and Christian Brothers High School. He was a plumber for 40 years. He worked for York Plumbing & Heating early in his career with his dad. He worked for Shook Plumbing & Heating for 15 years and he worked in the maintenance department for the City of Memphis for 25 years. He retired in 2000.
He first met his wife Stella when she was eleven. They shared a paper route together. They married young and lived a life of many adventures. She was by his side the whole way. Joe loved fishing. His boat and his fishing buddies were his second love.
He will be missed. His legacy will be a life fully lived, full of love for his family and friends and kindness to others. Be thou at peace.
A visitation for John will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, followed by a service at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 8, 2019