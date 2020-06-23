John Jacob AbrahamMemphis - John Jacob Abraham, August 12, 1925 thru June 20, 2020. John was a lifetime Memphian, born to Stephen and Loretta Abraham. He was christened at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parrish. John attended Christian Brothers High School through the eighth grade when he contracted Polo. His determination and zest for life carried him through the exhaustive Polio treatments. He was told he would never be able to walk without braces; when they put them on him, they pinched his legs when he moved. This made him mad enough to take the braces off and throw them across the room. He never wore them again. He spent the majority of his career (50+ years) as a stage electrician at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, formerly Ellis Auditorium. All the events that booked the auditorium knew Abe would always take care of them. He was a long-time member of Knights of Columbus Council 616 and Assembly 1082. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary Edith. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Abraham Hagood (Phil); his son, Stephen Phillip Abraham (Vicki); three grandchildren, Scott, Kim, and Niki; and five great-grandchildren, Breeanna, Brazier, Saylee Grace, John Thomas and Mary Morgan. Family will receive guest on Wednesday, June 24th from 5 to 7 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. His funeral mass will be held Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 Market St. In Memphis at 10 am with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.