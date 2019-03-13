Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
Memphis, TN

John L. Dougherty "Johnny Dark", April 26, 1943 - March 11, 2019. Disc-Jockey, Weatherman, Sportscaster, and inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. John was a faithful servant to St. Jude and a dedicated fan to Memphis Tigers Basketball team. Survived by his wife Cynthia Dougherty; two sons, Ryan and Robert (Stacy); daughter, Cindy Jeans; and grandson, Bradley Jeans. Memorial service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home at 3:30 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019. 1638 Sycamore View Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 13, 2019
