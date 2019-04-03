|
|
John Lee Hargraves, Sr.
Memphis, TN
John Lee Hargraves, Sr, 77, of Memphis, TN, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Memphis. He was born Saturday, January 17, 1942 in Houston, TX to the late James Fitzhugh and Mary L. Hargraves. He had a BS Degree in Math from Ole Miss, BS Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arkansas and a MS Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Memphis. He was self employed as a Civil Engineer.
John is survived by one son, John Lee Hargraves, Jr, of Germantown, TN; one daughter, Meritt H. Harrison, of Hot Springs, AR; seven grandchildren; one sister, Ann Lee (Robert), of Helena, AR; three brothers, James Fitzhugh Hargraves, Sr, of England, AR, George Edward Hargraves, of Memphis, TN, and Robert Polk Hargraves, of Roland, AR.
Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Friday at 2:00 P.M. with visitation at 1:00 P.M. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers.
The Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity FL, 34655 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, online: parkinson.org., the Helena Museum of Phillips County, P.O. Box 38, Helena, AR 72342, or the Humane Society of the Delta, 8480 Phillips Rd 300, Helena, AR 72342.
