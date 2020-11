Or Copy this URL to Share

John Lee Pell passed away October 20, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1945. His wife, Maureen Jenkins Pell, precedes him in death. John is buried at Memorial Park and survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth Pell.









