John M. Crutchfield, 80, passed into his Lord's arms at Spring Gate on April 12, 2019. He was born July 15, 1938 in Memphis, TN. Mr. Crutchfield was the last living charter member of West Frayser Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy Crutchfield, his brother Hal Crutchfield and his sister Lillian Crutchfield. He leaves behind 4 nephews; Chuck Crutchfield, Kevin Kight, Keith Kight and Bobby Kight, 2 nieces, Amanda Crutchfield and Cricket Kight. He also leaves 7 great nieces, 2 great nephews and 1 great-great niece. A gathering of family and friends with a reception will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Family Funeral Care 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN. 38122 with a memorial service to begin at 2 p.m. the same day.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019