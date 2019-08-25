Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memphis - John Mark Ritter, 63, passed away August 22, 2019. He was retired from MCA (Mail Carriers of America and a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, F.G. Ritter. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ritter; and a long-time friend Joe Collier, as well as many cousins. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service time.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 25, 2019
