John Marlin Steward
Byhalia, MS - On Sunday, November 10th, 2019, John Marlin Steward, known by friends and family as Johnny, loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 81.
Johnny was born September 19, 1938 in Thyatira, Mississippi to J.B. and Ida Elizabeth Steward. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Vernon, sisters Ruth and Neysa, his loving wife Mary and his beloved son, John David. He is survived by his brother, Donnie (Penny), sisters, Pat and Peggy (Tommy); his son, Chris, daughters, Gwen (Konrad) and Robin; grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica) and Tabitha (Jason); and great-grandchildren, Lexi, Taylor, Maddie and Hayden and Aubrey.
Johnny will be remembered for the many roles he played in this life. As a brother and uncle, he will be remembered forever for his humor and his pranks. He always kept everyone laughing and his devious side was responsible for memories that will be held forever.
As a young man, Johnny was his own man, starting his own heating and air company at the age of 21. That company still exists today, and he was active in the business until the end. Over the years, he was responsible for the livelihood of hundreds of employees and always took that responsibility to heart, carrying people through difficult times.
However, the love of his life was his family. On September 4th, 1959, Johnny married Mary Elizabeth Ross in Bethel, Mississippi. Mary captured his heart and together they settled down to create a wonderful life together. Before having children of their own, they would bring a child from St. Peter's Orphanage to spend Christmas with them. But once their own children came into their lives, their world was complete. With the addition of each new generation, first grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, Johnny's heart expanded with the love he carried for each. After the loss of John David, then Mary, his family is what sustained him. He will be missed, but his impression on all he touched will endure forever.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13th, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch, 6815 Parkview Boulevard, Olive Branch, Mississippi with services to be held Thursday, November 14th, at 11:00 a.m. also at Coleman Funeral Home.
Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019