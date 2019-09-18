Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
John McCadden Owen Obituary
John McCadden Owen

- - On September 13, John McCadden Owen died peacefully in his home. He was the loving son of Mr. & Mrs. James G. Owen, Jr., both of whom predeceased him. John was a life-long Memphian and a graduate of Central High School. He was a devote communicant of Immaculate Conception Cathedral for many years, although he had many medical challenges during his lifetime, none dampened his positive attitude and strong faith. He was an inspiration to his family and friends.

John is survived by his three sisters, Jeannie Owen Ridolphi, Elise Owen Theobald, and Dudley Owen Bienvenu, and two brothers-in-law, William Theobald and Marvin Bienvenu.

Three of his nephews predeceased him. John is survived by six nieces and one nephew.

Holy Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, after which there will be a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any charitable donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Blessed Sacrament Church, or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019
