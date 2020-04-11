|
|
John McFerren
Fayette County - John McFerren, a pioneer of the Fayette County, Tennessee Civil Rights Movement, passed away from natural causes on Saturday April 4, 2020. Born on October 28, 1924, McFerren was 95 years old.
In 1959, John McFerren led a voter registration campaign to register African Americans to vote after attending the trial of Burton Dodson, an African American. Fayette County was then approximately 70% African American. Dodson was not be judged by a jury of his peers because jurors were selected from the voter registration rolls and few African Americans were registered.
The registration drives led to retaliation by whites against McFerren, his family, over civil rights activists, and many sharecroppers who were evicted by white landowners. Two African Americans landowners allowed McFerren to set up homes for the evicted families in Surplus Army Tents, which became known internationally as "Tent City."
During the 1960s, President John F. Kennedy, the U.S. Department of Justice, the national and Memphis Branch of the NAACP, the AFL-CIO, students activists, and many others aided the Fayette County Movement by providing substantial assistance in voter registration efforts, integration efforts, or by addressing economic mobility of African Americans.
After the Movement began, McFerren and his wife, Viola H. McFerren (an activist in her own right (divorced 1980)), opened up McFerren's Grocery and Oil Company which served the community for over 50 years.
On October 12, 1969, the New York Times called this Movement the "longest sustained civil rights protest in the nation."
McFerren was a World War II veteran (Army). He was preceded in death by his oldest son, John McFerren, Jr. McFerren is survived by four children: Jacqueline McFerren, Claudia McFerren-Jones, Daphene R. McFerren and Harris N. McFerren.
April 11, 2020 funeral services were private and arranged by J.A. Lofties Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be held later in the year. Memorials may be made to the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis, 107 Scates Hall, Memphis, TN 38152.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020