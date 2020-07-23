John "Tyler" MerrittJohn "Tyler" Merritt, born December 6, 1983, left this earth on July 20, 2020, of an apparent heart attack, to be in the arms of his heavenly father.Tyler was a member of the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed camping a great deal. Tyler was a graduate of Cordova High School, where he played football. Tyler was outgoing, witty, the life of any gathering, was full of love for all, and never met a stranger. Always one with a quick joke, he put smiles on the faces of all who had the good fortune to meet him. All who knew him liked him, and his passing is devastating to many. Tyler was national sales director for Enviro USA, a building services company, located in Memphis, TN. Tyler traveled extensively with the company and made many friends across the nation.He is survived by his wife, Audra Michelle, a five-month-old son, Archer Anders Merritt. Tyler doted on his son, and was a fantastic father for the short time he was able to be on this earth. Tyler had every intention of teaching his son outdoor skills picked up in scouting and other places.Full of energy, he lit up any room he entered! The combination of an exuberant personality and red hair, made him memorable anywhere he went. He was one of the most caring, loving people ever to walk the earth. Tyler was truly a bright, shining star, who dimmed far too soon. The loss of Tyler to the rest of us, is immeasurable.He is survived by his father, William "David" Merritt, Mother, Arlene Kelly Jakubowski, step mother Carole Merritt, step father Jack Jakubowski, brothers William Geoffrey Merritt (Alison Merritt), David Alexander Merritt (Cipriana Merritt), and one sister, Scottye Lauren Davis (Ron Davis), as well as his grandfather, Jack Kelly. Preceding Tyler in death was his grandmother, Ronni Kelly, grandfather William Edward Merritt, and grandmother Elizabeth Colley Merritt.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to Michelle and Archer's "Go Fund Me" page to assist them in this difficult time, and the challenges facing them going forward.The gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.Face coverings are required due to the current circumstances. The chapel is large enough to accommodate 200 people and still allow for social distancing, so everyone who wishes to come, is welcome.