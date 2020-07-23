1/1
John "Tyler" Merritt
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Tyler" Merritt

John "Tyler" Merritt, born December 6, 1983, left this earth on July 20, 2020, of an apparent heart attack, to be in the arms of his heavenly father.

Tyler was a member of the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed camping a great deal. Tyler was a graduate of Cordova High School, where he played football. Tyler was outgoing, witty, the life of any gathering, was full of love for all, and never met a stranger. Always one with a quick joke, he put smiles on the faces of all who had the good fortune to meet him. All who knew him liked him, and his passing is devastating to many. Tyler was national sales director for Enviro USA, a building services company, located in Memphis, TN. Tyler traveled extensively with the company and made many friends across the nation.

He is survived by his wife, Audra Michelle, a five-month-old son, Archer Anders Merritt. Tyler doted on his son, and was a fantastic father for the short time he was able to be on this earth. Tyler had every intention of teaching his son outdoor skills picked up in scouting and other places.

Full of energy, he lit up any room he entered! The combination of an exuberant personality and red hair, made him memorable anywhere he went. He was one of the most caring, loving people ever to walk the earth. Tyler was truly a bright, shining star, who dimmed far too soon. The loss of Tyler to the rest of us, is immeasurable.

He is survived by his father, William "David" Merritt, Mother, Arlene Kelly Jakubowski, step mother Carole Merritt, step father Jack Jakubowski, brothers William Geoffrey Merritt (Alison Merritt), David Alexander Merritt (Cipriana Merritt), and one sister, Scottye Lauren Davis (Ron Davis), as well as his grandfather, Jack Kelly. Preceding Tyler in death was his grandmother, Ronni Kelly, grandfather William Edward Merritt, and grandmother Elizabeth Colley Merritt.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to Michelle and Archer's "Go Fund Me" page to assist them in this difficult time, and the challenges facing them going forward.

The gathering will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Face coverings are required due to the current circumstances. The chapel is large enough to accommodate 200 people and still allow for social distancing, so everyone who wishes to come, is welcome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved