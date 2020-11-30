John Michael HalfordMemphis - John Michael Halford, 56, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was the son of Dr. A. Frank Halford (1927-2000) and Charlotte Johnson Halford (1927-2015). He is survived by his loving family, Ann Halford of MA, Elaine Halford of MA, Jack Halford of Memphis, Mike Maffei of Memphis, and Jim and Regina Halford of Knoxville. He is also survived by three nieces and one nephew. They are Jessica Halford and Tracy Halford Viox of MA and Katherine Halford and Brian Halford of TN. Known as John to many of his friends and Michael to his family, he was a native of Memphis. He attended Christian Brothers High School and Christian Brothers University. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great mind. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Memphis Union Mission (main office number (901) 526-8403.Memphis Union MissionP.O. Box 330Memphis, TN 38101