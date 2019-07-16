|
John Michael Sansone
Cordova, TN - John Michael Sansone, age 66 of Cordova, TN, died July 11, 2019. He was born in Memphis July 5, 1953 to the late Michael Angelo Sansone (Bartlett, TN) and his mother Jo Anne (Taylor) Owen (Barteltt, TN). He was married 34 years to Bettina (Tina) Smith Sansone. He leaves two sons, Michael Sansone and Mitchell Sansone (Brianna Godfrey) of Cordova, TN and daughter, Marcy Cox (Nathaniel) of Grovetown, GA. He leaves two sisters, Katie Stinebaugh (Dennis), Bartlett, TN and Clois Sansone-Williams, Memphis, TN. He has three grandchildren, MacKenzie, Maddox and Oliver Cox. He loved his three cats - Jedi, Sherbert and Ziggy. Before he became disabled in 2015 with Polyarteritis Nodosa in 2015, he worked 42 years as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist for Baptist Memorial Hospital. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was hopeful by donating his body to science, others might be cured of the illnesses he had; he donated his body to the University of Tennessee, Memphis. He enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved the Beatles and Star Trek. He will be greatly missed by his family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019