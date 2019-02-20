Resources
Memphis, TN

John Oliver McClinton died at his home on February 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce V. McClinton; two daughters, Trellis M. Thompson (Carl) of Lansing, MI, Joanie O. McClinton of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Miranda, Jacob, and Ashley; one aunt, Mrs. Mary K. Polk of Markham, IL; one sister-in-law, Merrill Applewhite of Arlington, TX, several uncles, many nieces, nephews and the Ward Chapel Church family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019
