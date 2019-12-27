|
John Paul Lukasiewicz Jr.
31 August, 1948
21 December, 2019
John Paul Lukasiewicz Jr was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on the 31st of August, 1948. At 18, he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam war. He instead chose to volunteer for service in the Marines. When he returned from war he found his way to Memphis, TN to work as an airplane mechanic for a new company starting up, Federal Express, where he spent his entire 38 year career. He met his wife, Zofia, in 1981 and their daughter Maria was born in 1989. He was a quiet and complex man with a big heart. He passed away on Dec. 21st, at the age of 71, after a long fought battle with service related illnesses stemming from his exposure to Agent Orange. A farewell service will be held at the West Tenn Veterans Cemetery on January 3rd, 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019