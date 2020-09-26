John Pressley

John PressleyMemphis - John Presley was born in Knoxville, TN March 20, 1937. He received his Pharmacy Degree from UT Medical Units in Memphis where he met his beloved wife, Jeannie. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on Nov 28th. He was in the US Public Health Service and retired from the Reserves with the rank of Commander. He leaves four children, David (Harrison), Jeff (Suzanne) and Greg Presley, and Laure Buss (Ken). five grandchildren Sarah Presley, Elizabeth Presley, Emily-Lynn Adkins (Josh), Michael Buss(Serena) and Brad Buss. He also leaves five great grandchildren. He was a devoted and involved member of St Louis Church. He retired from the VA Hospital at 70 years and then earned his MA in History at U of M. He was a past President of Friendship Force. He was a Member of the Order of The Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and was awarded the highest rank of Grand Cross in 2017. His hobbies were genealogy and traveling (visiting 34 countries). We were so blessed to have him in our lives. We thank Methodist Hospice for their loving and attentive care. Visitation will be Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park with the Rosary at 6:45 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Louis Church. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Louis Church, or the Missionaries of Charity, 700 N 7 th, St, Memphis, TN, 38107.