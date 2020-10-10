John R. PorterCollierville - John R. Porter, Jr. 79, was welcomed into Heaven October 5, 2020. Friends and family describe him a man with honorable character, leaving a legacy of God's love. He was born in Black Oak, AR. in 1946. The family has always enjoyed hearing "Bobbie & Ronnie" stories of the adventures of growing up with his brother. He moved to Memphis as a teen and graduated from Central High School. In 1958 he joined the United States Marines Corps serving his country probably during the Vietnam Era. Retiring from Motorola after 39 yrs, he continued to work until the age of 76 with Wesley Senior Ministries. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. He served his community by coaching youth sports, as Chairman of Collierville Arts Council and Kiwanis. Fishing, family vacations and sunset on the square concert series in Collierville were just a few things he enjoyed. Shirley Camburn Porter was the love of his life for 55 yrs, proceeding him in death in 2016. He will greatly be missed by his 4 children Bob (Sveta) Porter, Sheryl (Leonard) Ellis, Scott Porter, Mary (Johnathan) Watts and 9 grandchildren; Annaka Zach, Rob, Jay, Michael, Gracie, Beaux, Savannah and Porter.The Family will receive guest Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am, with services immediately following in the Fireside Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date at West Tennessee Veterans Memorial Cemetery.