Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Resources
John Ray Mason, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Baptist Desoto in Southaven, MS. Mr. John was an avid hunter and loved playing golf. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary J. Mason; two daughters, Brenda Woodall and Susan Sheppard (Keith); two sons, Larry Mason (Jamie) and Roy Scott (Lori); and a brother, Charles Mason (KuiKui). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Family will receive guests on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service to immediately follow at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 22, 2019
