John Richard "Rick" Rutledge
Hernando, MS - John Richard "Rick" Rutledge, 71, of Hernando, MS, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mr. Rutledge was a 1965 graduate of Germantown High School. He attended Lambuth College in Jackson, TN and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran from 1969-1971, serving in the Vietnam War. He began his retail career with Woolco and worked for Walmart for over 35 years where he retired as store manager of Walmart Supercenter in Leitchfield, KY. Mr. Rutledge was an active member of Hernando Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel on October 20, 2015 by Governor Ernie Fletcher. He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Rutledge and his step-father, Forrest Fortune (Bunks). Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Nancy Russell Rutledge, his mother, Rosalyn Dilliard Rutledge Fortune, three children, John Christopher Rutledge (Donnita), Stephanie Roy, Megan Vincent (Brandon), and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Rutledge. Survivors also include his siblings, Terri Stone (Art), Chuck Rutledge (Sandra), and Rose Massey (Marvin), ten grandchildren, four nephews, one niece, three great-nieces and one great-nephew. Also to mourn his loss are Nancy's children, whom he loved as his own, Stefanie Stanfill (Richard), Rob Stone (Angie), Craig Stone (Amy), Scott Stone (Amanda), and all their children. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-8pm and the funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:30am, all at Hernando Baptist Church. Private Interment will take place in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Hernando Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019