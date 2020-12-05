1/1
John Robert Dillard
John Robert Dillard

Mountain Home, AR - John Robert Dillard of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 1, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born June 6, 1938, in Ponotoc, Mississippi, the son of John and Mary Bea Dillard. He married Judith Jackson on July 8, 1961, in Millington, Tennessee. John has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Memphis,Tennessee, in 1974. He was an active member of the East Side Baptist Church. He loved his work, building many homes and buildings in our community.

John is survived by his wife, Judith Dillard of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Angela (Randy) Spear; son, Brad (Sue) Dillard; son-in-law, Duane Laurent; six grandchildren, Abby (Terry Lee) Kirkland, Gracie (Sam) Ammons, Zoe Laurent, Olivia Laurent, Grady Dillard, and Everett Dillard; two great-grandsons, Charlie and Brooks; and sister, Patricia (Doyal) Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Jennifer Dillard Laurent.

The Memorial Service will be live streamed 2:00 pm, Sunday December 6, 2020. The family asks that you please do not try and attend. For a link, go to the Eastside Baptist Church (Mtn. Home) Facebook page.

Graveside Services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Baxter Memorial Gardens, with Brother Richard Crawford officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Memorials may be made to: The Oaks Church, P.O. Box 9772, Cincinnati, OH 45209, or a Christmas charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
live streamed
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Baxter Memorial Gardens
