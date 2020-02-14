Services
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South
Senatobia, MS 38668
(662) 562-4481
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South
Senatobia, MS
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Byhalia Cemetery
Byhalia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vickery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Vickery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Vickery Obituary
John S. Vickery

Bartlett - John Sigman Vickery, 70, died at Tunica County Health and Rehabilitation, Tunica, Mississippi on February 14, 2020.

John was born in Memphis, January 22, 1950 to Mary Sidney Vickery and John H. Vickery, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Bartlett High School where he was an outstanding leader and athlete. He attended Southwestern (now Rhodes College) and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated from Memphis State with a degree in Business Administration.

He leaves his sister, Mimi Vickery Barrett and husband, Jerry of Senatobia, MS; special cousins, Bobbye Thomas Carsten (Chuck, deceased) of Saltillo, MS, and Clara Yerger of Memphis, TN; and dear friends, Diane and Lynn Wadlington.

Known for his kindness and generosity, John made friends wherever he went and was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17th from 11:00 - 12:00 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home, Senatobia, MS. Graveside services to be held at 1:00 pm. at Byhalia Cemetery, Byhalia, Mississippi. Pate-Jones Funeral Home 662-562-4481.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -