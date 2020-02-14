|
John S. Vickery
Bartlett - John Sigman Vickery, 70, died at Tunica County Health and Rehabilitation, Tunica, Mississippi on February 14, 2020.
John was born in Memphis, January 22, 1950 to Mary Sidney Vickery and John H. Vickery, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Bartlett High School where he was an outstanding leader and athlete. He attended Southwestern (now Rhodes College) and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated from Memphis State with a degree in Business Administration.
He leaves his sister, Mimi Vickery Barrett and husband, Jerry of Senatobia, MS; special cousins, Bobbye Thomas Carsten (Chuck, deceased) of Saltillo, MS, and Clara Yerger of Memphis, TN; and dear friends, Diane and Lynn Wadlington.
Known for his kindness and generosity, John made friends wherever he went and was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17th from 11:00 - 12:00 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home, Senatobia, MS. Graveside services to be held at 1:00 pm. at Byhalia Cemetery, Byhalia, Mississippi. Pate-Jones Funeral Home 662-562-4481.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020